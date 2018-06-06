Leonard Pierce and Kylie Rankin of Reynoldsville announce the birth of a son at 12:23 a.m. May 9, 2018, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Emmett Leonard Eugene Pierce weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 21 1/1 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Joseph Pierce of Hollidaysburg, Stacy Snedden of Reynoldsville and Roger Snedden of Reynoldsville. Maternal grandparents are Stephanie Rankin of Rochester Mills and Steve Fisher of Rochester Mills.
Maternal great-grandparents are Harry Rankin and Nancye Rankin of Punxsutawney.
