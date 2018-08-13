Brenna M. Engle, a member of the Class of 2018 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Clarion University. Her field of study will be biology/pre-physical therapy.
At Central, Engle was a member of the National Honor Society and active in Campus Ministry, serving as a Student Eucharistic Minister as a senior. She participated in volleyball, tennis, and basketball, earning several letters.
Active for many years in Girl Scouting, Engle received the Girl Scouts Silver Award. She is the recipient of the Mary Ann Caracciolo Scholarship, Clarion University’s Golden Eagle Scholars Award, and the CCHS-DCC Alumni Scholarship.
At commencement, Engle was recognized for perfect senior year attendance and also received an honor plaque for academic excellence and participation in varsity sports.
Engle is the daughter of Dan and Nancy Engle of Reynoldsville.
