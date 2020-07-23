DuBOIS — Tristan G. Engle, a member of the Class of 2020 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Clarion University, Clarion. His field of study will be BS in business administration.
Engle is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, DuBois.
At Central, Engle was on the honor roll, a member Mock Trial, the Senior Class Play, The Baseball Show and played Soccer as Co-Captain his senior year, tennis and basketball. He lettered in soccer and tennis. He was also UAVSL All-Star in soccer.
Engle graduated from Central having earned three college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College. Engle received the Clarion Golden Eagle Scholars Award, the CNB Bank Scholarship, Reynoldsville Masonic Lodge Scholarship and the CCHS-DCC Alumni Association Scholarship.
Engle is the son of Daniel and Nancy Engle, Reynoldsville.