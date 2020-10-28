DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education will offer a course in December for human resource professionals. These specialists are constantly finding the trainings that employees need to keep their companies thriving. The Society of Human Resource Management’s Essentials of Human Resources is designed specifically for those same human resource professionals and provides the foundation of HR knowledge that will help keep them up-to-date on new HR concepts. In addition to HR professionals, this training will be helpful to small business owners and managers and other supervisors with HR responsibilities.
This program provides participants with knowledge and skills that can be used immediately. The course addresses six key human resource subjects in a user-friendly format designed to give an effective learning experience.
- Human Resources – and a clear understanding of the human resource function.
- Talent Acquisition – and the important skills needed for attracting and selecting employees.
- Total Rewards – and the elements of the compensation system.
- Learning and Development –and important information on orientation, development, and training.
- Performance Management – and the reasons for and process of completing performance evaluation.
- Employment Law – and the HR professional’s application of key HR legislation.
- This course is ideal for those who are just starting out in the human resources profession, or those who are looking for an effective way to boost their employee management skills.
Essentials of Human Resources will be taught virtually using a zoom connection. All course materials will be sent to the trainee in advance, so early registration is suggested.
Course Schedule –Fall 2020
Dates: December 3, 5, 10, & 12, 2020
Time: Thursdays, 7:00 p.m. –9:00 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. –1:00 p.m. (1/2 hr. lunch break)
Course Fee
Includes materials.
- $499 for SHRM members
- $549 for non-members
Register online at: https://register.outreach.psu.edu/search/publicCourseSectionDetails.do?method=load&sectionId=23424667
Contact Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education at 814-375-4715 for information for discount codes. In addition to the SHRM member discount, companies sending four or more employees may also receive a discount.