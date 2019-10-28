Kevin and Chelcee (Adamson) Gibson of Reynoldsville announce the birth of a daughter at 1:23 a.m. Aug. 27, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Evelynn Jean Gibson weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Marybeth Gibson of Sykesville and Matt and Tami Horn of DuBois. Maternal grandparents are Karee and Jennifer Adamson of Reynoldsville.
Maternal great-grandparents are Debbie Patton and Lloyd Adamson, both of DuBois.
Great-great-grandmother is June Kunselman of DuBois.