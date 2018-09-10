JOHNSONBURG — Officials of the Johnsonburg Community Center are working to start a seven week water aerobic program.
Chris Bressler, director of the center, who will be instructing the seven week session, said it be held in the evenings on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30p.m. to begin Tuesday, Sept. 11. The course will be free for members and $35 for nonmembers.
“We currently hold water aerobic classes in the mornings and they are always filled, so we wanted to offer an evening class and are hoping to have at least five people registered in order to hold the class, said Deana Benson, assistant director of the center.
Registration will remain open until Tuesday and anyone interested can call the center at 814-965-2010 or stop by, she said.
