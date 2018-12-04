DuBOIS — The annual Family Advent Celebration will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the auditorium. Under the direction of secondary music teacher, Jodi Stewart, middle and high school students will be performing both choral and instrumental selections.
The Middle School Drama Club, directed by Stewart, has been practicing after school for their presentation of The Baddest Angel Band… a light-hearted comedy about three angels that come to earth and help everyone understand an important lesson: When humans do something for one another, they are doing it for God, too!
The play, written by Jerome McDonough, is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc. of Englewood, CO.
Families attending are asked to bring a family-sized tray of treats to share for the social in the cafeteria following the middle school performance.
On Sunday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. students in Kindergarten through 5th grade will present Cookies & Carols – A Family Celebration of Christmas, an afternoon of music and song, under the direction of Joe Lesnick and Ms. Sarah Winslow, elementary music teachers.
A social will follow in the cafeteria.
On Friday, Dec. 21, at 9 a.m. in the auditorium, pre-school students will be presenting Symbols of Christmas, with special plans for the kids and their families
Without a doubt, Jesus is the Reason for the Season at DuBois Central Catholic, according to Headmaster Gretchen Caruso.
