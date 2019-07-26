CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, is currently distributing Senior Farmer Market Nutrition Program food vouchers.
This program provides eligible, older citizens of Pennsylvania with vouchers to purchase produce grown in Pennsylvania or produce that was purchased directly from a Pennsylvania farmer.
Previously approved SFMNP farmers from neighboring states: Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and West Virginia will be permitted to sell produce that they grow themselves or have purchased directly from a Pennsylvania farmer. Produce purchased from wholesalers is not eligible for purchase with SFMNP checks even if it is listed as an eligible produce item. Farmers may assist recipients in determining which produce is SFMNP eligible.
In Clearfield County, Farmers Markets are at their peak and a limited amount of vouchers are still available at the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, the Clearfield, Coalport, Kylertown and Mahaffey Centers for Active Living and the Parkside Community Center in DuBois.
Four $5 vouchers will be distributed to Clearfield County individuals who are at least 60 years of age during 2019 and who meet income eligibility and residency requirements.
The income limit for this year is $23,107 for a single person and $31,284 for a married couple; $39,461 for 3 people and $47,638 for 4 people. Income means before deductions such as income taxes, Social Security Taxes, insurance premiums, charitable contributions, bonds, public assistance or welfare, payments etc. Identification showing date of birth and county (or town) residency is required when vouchers are picked up. A social security card is not a valid form of identification for this purpose.
Eligible individuals who cannot pick up their vouchers may name a proxy to pick these up for them by signing an authorized proxy form. Proxy forms will be available at all Clearfield County Centers for Active Living or on the agency’s website (www.ccaaa.net). The form must be signed by the eligible individual prior to picking up the vouchers, and identification for both persons must be submitted by the proxy when applying for vouchers.
For more information, call the CCAAA at 765-2696 or 800-225-8571, or visit our website at www.ccaaa.net.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.