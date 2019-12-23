ST. MARYS — Farmers National Bank of St. Marys presented a $2,500 check to the Elk County Community Foundation from its Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program donations recently.
These dollars will be used to provide local school districts or agencies serving Elk County school students with pre-approved educational programs for upcoming 2020 grants.
Any entity authorized to conduct business in Pennsylvania and subject to certain taxes is eligible to apply to be involved with the EITC program. Tax credits are limited to 75 percent of the business’ contribution with a maximum of $750,000 annually. If a business agrees to make the same contribution for two consecutive years, it may receive a tax credit equal to 90 percent of its contribution. Interested participants must submit a brief application. Visit www.dced.pa.gov/programs/educational-improvement-tax-credit-program-eitc for more information.
For more information about the ECCF or EITC opportunities contact Eddy at 814-834-2125 or visit www.elkcountyfoundation.org.