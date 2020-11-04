PITTSBURGH — Tom Fauls of Pittsburgh, a former DuBois resident, has won the “Outstanding Media Achievement Award in Radio” for 2020.
Each year, the Media Association of Pittsburgh holds an award ceremony to celebrate the “best” and “brightest” in the media industry.
Fauls is the son of Evelyn and the late Robert Fauls of DuBois.
Fauls has enjoyed a 42-year career in Pittsburgh radio, including 27 years with Steel City Media (Bob FM Q92.9).
Fauls is a 1972 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic. He is also a graduate of Penn State University.
The presentation event will be held at the LeMont in Pittsburgh.