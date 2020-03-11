CLEARFIELD — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in February in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:
- Micheal Irvin Hockenberry of Houtzdale and Lynn Ann Dennis of Clearfield
- Michael Wayne Glantz of Morrisdale and Amy Catharine Stoak of Morrisdale
- David WIlliam Penhollow Jr. of DuBois and Tami Lynn Larrabee of DuBois
- Michael Allan Clouser of Clearfield and Theresa Nicole Hardy of Clearfield
- Brian Robert Cole of DuBois and Elaine Marie Cole of DuBois
- Charles Evan Steele of DuBois and Mary Josephine Baxter of DuBois
- Michael Paul Keith of Clearfield and Stephanie Lynn Smith of Clearfield
- Dennis A. Weisgarber of Curwensville and Tammy Lorriane Wallace of Curwensville
- Joshua Lee Harris of Clearfield and Mariah Leigh Pearson of Clearfield
- Devin John Lyman Williams of DuBois and Bobbi Sue Gray of DuBois
- Alexander Duane Charles McCracken of West Decatur and Alysa Janell Butterworth of Sandy Ridge