CLEARFIELD — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in February in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:

  • Micheal Irvin Hockenberry of Houtzdale and Lynn Ann Dennis of Clearfield
  • Michael Wayne Glantz of Morrisdale and Amy Catharine Stoak of Morrisdale
  • David WIlliam Penhollow Jr. of DuBois and Tami Lynn Larrabee of DuBois
  • Michael Allan Clouser of Clearfield and Theresa Nicole Hardy of Clearfield
  • Brian Robert Cole of DuBois and Elaine Marie Cole of DuBois
  • Charles Evan Steele of DuBois and Mary Josephine Baxter of DuBois
  • Michael Paul Keith of Clearfield and Stephanie Lynn Smith of Clearfield
  • Dennis A. Weisgarber of Curwensville and Tammy Lorriane Wallace of Curwensville
  • Joshua Lee Harris of Clearfield and Mariah Leigh Pearson of Clearfield
  • Devin John Lyman Williams of DuBois and Bobbi Sue Gray of DuBois
  • Alexander Duane Charles McCracken of West Decatur and Alysa Janell Butterworth of Sandy Ridge

Recommended for you

Tags