DuBOIS — Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) frozen meals will be distributed at the DuBois Salvation Army, 119 S. Jared St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Monday, April 20.
FEMA meals will be distributed at DuBois Salvation Army
Brianne Fleming
