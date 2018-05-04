REYNOLDSVILLE — Boy Scout Troop 72 recognized Eagle Scout Timothy Fernandez with an Eagle Court of Honor on Saturday. The Troop 72 Eagle Court of Honor was held at the First Baptist Church in Reynoldsville.
Eagle Scout Kellen Gibson called the Eagle Court of Honor to order. Brice Gump and Jonah Averill served as the color guard. Troop 72 Scoutmaster Dave Corbeil was the Master of Ceremony. Pastor Robin Fernandez, pastor of First Baptist Church, opened the ceremony with a prayer.
Unit Commissioner Dr. Harold “Hank” Webster and Master of Ceremony Dave Corbeil reviewed the path to Eagle and the contributions Eagle Scout Timothy Fernandez has made to Troop 72, the Boy Scouts of America and the community. For Troop 72, Timothy held several leadership positions, including Patrol Leader, Librarian, Quartermaster, Troop Guide, and Instructor. Further Timothy is a member of the Order of the Arrow. He served as a Den Chief for Pack 72 Webelos. He has performed community service at two state parks and at several community events. Timothy participated in troop events, including troop trips to Gettysburg National Cemetery in 2016 and Washington, D.C. in 2017.
Eagle Scout Fernandez accomplished his Eagle service project by constructing a gravel path to Sandy Lick Creek in State Game Lands 244 near Fuller Bridge, Jefferson County. Timothy enlisted the assistance of family members, fellow Scouts, friends, and staff of the Jefferson County Conservation District to complete the project with a total investment of 99.25 hours of service. In order to meet the expenses Eagle Scout Fernandez sold Hoss’ frozen meals and Sheetz food coupons. He also worked with the Jefferson County Conservation District to secure the majority of the funding through a Canoe Access Development Fund grant from the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. Further Eagle Scout Fernandez needed to obtain a Special Use Permit from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Initially, the original dirt path was widened before filter fabric and a four foot wide geo-cell grid was set in place. Then gravel was used to fill the four inch depth voids along the 100 foot length of the path. The gravel was donated by Grange Lime and Stone, Punxsutawney, PA. Personnel from the Jefferson County Conservation District used a mechanical compacter to firm the surface. The margins were then landscaped and seeded. A twelve foot long log was placed at the top of the path as a resting area for the trail users.
The Eagle Board of Review was chaired by Reverend Tom Carr, pastor of the First Methodist Church of Reynoldsville, Mr. Brad Sweet, and Mrs. Kathy Matts, Bucktail Council Advancement Committee Chair. Unit Commissioner Webster affirmed that Eagle Scout Fernandez satisfied all requirements for the rank of Eagle.
Eagle Scout Ethan Bishop administered the Eagle Pledge to Timothy. Then Unit Commissioner Webster distributed the Eagle awards. Timothy’s mother Sandy Fernandez pinned the Eagle badge on Timothy. In turn, Timothy pinned the mother’s pin on his mother. Then, Timothy pinned the father’s pin on his father Robin Fernandez. Timothy then recognized Unit Commissioner Hank Webster as his Eagle Mentor. Wanda Bishop read the Legend of the Rose during the award ceremony and Eagle Scout Fernandez presented his mother with seven red roses to represent the seven Scout ranks.
A variety of commendations were reviewed by Unit Commissioner Webster. Diane Welsh of State Representative Chris Dush’s office presented Eagle Scout Fernandez with a commendation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Pastor Robin Fernandez provided a final blessing on the Eagle Court of Honor and on the refreshments that were served following the ceremony. Eagle Scout Kellen Gibson closed the Eagle Court of Honor by directing the Color Guard to retire the colors. Congratulations, photographs and refreshments followed.
