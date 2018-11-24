COOKSBURG — The long-running and highly-anticipated Festival of Trees will return Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to the Sawmill Center for the Arts in Cook Forest.
The public is invited to stop in and enjoy the sounds of the season with local, live bands and singers, while shopping the 27 craft vendors, selling homemade crafts and Christmas gifts.
The Sawmill Center will be filled with live Christmas trees, beautifully decorated by local businesses and organizations. The trees may be purchased at the conclusion of the event.
The entertainment line-up follows.
Friday
12 noon – Brookville H.S. Chamber Singers
1 p.m. – Miss Teen ALF Kaylee Baumcratz will tap dance
Saturday
10 a.m. – Glympse Above will perform folk songs of Christmas
12 noon – Chloe Crissmas will perform on strings
1 p.m. – Ann Weikert, PA state junior fiddle champion
2 p.m. – St. Mary’s Church choir
3:45 – Clurichaun will perform Irish folk music
Mauthe’s Country Corner will be offering hearty meals both days:
- Friday, 11 – 2 p.m. and 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Pasta Bar: Choose from rigatoni with meatballs, chicken alfredo or lasagna, or have some of each. With a salad and Italian bread, the price is $8/person.
- Saturday, 11 – 2 p.m.
Stuffed Chicken with Trimmings: This homemade entree will be served with mashed potatoes, noodles and green beans for $9/person.Homemade desserts will also be available.
A $2 admission fee will be collected at the door. All proceeds from the event benefit the Sawmill Center for the Arts, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization.
The Sawmill Center for the Arts is a non-profit organization dedicated to instructing, preserving and honoring the arts. Located at 140 Theatre Lane in Cook Forest State Park, the center offers art classes, live theatre performances and a bountiful craft market, full of one-of-a-kind handcrafted items.
