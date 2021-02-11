James Fetterman

FETTERMAN

 Submitted

REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech February Student of the Month is James Fetterman.

Fetterman is a junior in the welding program and he is a welding shop officer. He comes to Jeff Tech from the Punxsutawney Area School District.

In 2020, Fetterman represented the school by competing in the Skills USA District competition with a second place finish. He has been a volunteer assisting with the eighth grade tours conducted at Jeff Tech.

His future plans are to be a self-employed welder. He would like to work on onshore gas and oil rigs providing service and maintenance. He is the son of Brad and Melina Fetterman.

