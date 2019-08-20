BROCKWAY — The FFA Farmers’ Market will not be ending with August as it normally does.
Kyle Norman, Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School FFA Adviser, said that the market’s popularity this year means that the market will add another month.
“We had a ton of requests to keep it going, so we will,” Norman said.
The FFA Farmers’ Market runs every Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. Vendors from around the Brockway area come and sell their produce. The money helps the Brockway FFA.
“Anything made or grown at home can be sold,” Norman said. “We have flowers, vegetables, cookies, jams, pies, and more.”
This year, the FFA moved their market from the usual location at the high school parking lot to St. Tobias Church. Norman said that the move was to make it easier to access, and it has been a successful decision.
“We were tucked away in the high school parking lot,” he said. “At St. Tobias, we’re right along the main road. It’s easier to get to.”
The Farmers’ Market will run until September 27. More information can be found on Brockway FFA’s Facebook page.