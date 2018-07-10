UNIVERSITY PARK — An upcoming field day, hosted by Penn State Extension, will help producers take advantage of new technology that can take some of the guesswork out of breeding — the use of genomic tools to improve a herd. The event is open to all purebred and commercial breeders from Pennsylvania and surrounding states.
Set for July 21 at the Penn State Beef and Sheep Center, 142 Orchard Road, University Park, Pennsylvania, the event will feature keynote speaker Dan Moser. In 2014, the American Angus Association named Moser as the new president of Angus Genetics Inc. and the association’s director of performance programs.
At that time, Moser already had 15 years of experience in genetic research and teaching in animal breeding and genetics, spending time as faculty coordinator for the Kansas State University Purebred Beef Unit and as the breed association liaison for the NCBA Carcass Merit Project, working directly with 13 breed organizations, including the American Angus Association.
As president of Angus Genetics Inc., Moser oversees the organization’s genetic research and development efforts. He also furthers the advancement of genomic-enhanced selection tools and the weekly National Cattle Evaluation, according to the American Angus Association.
A division of the American Angus Association, Angus Genetics Inc. provides genetic analysis for beef cattle producers and is headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
Registration for the field day will begin at 9 a.m. Following the 9:45 a.m. welcome will be Moser’s presentation, “Breeding for the Future: Genomic Selection in Angus Cattle.”
At 11 a.m., Ben Williamson, Penn State instructor in animal science and coach of the University’s livestock judging team, will present, “Selection of Cattle Combining Phenotype and Genotype,” before participants take a tour of the Penn State Angus herd, led by Wendall Landis, manager of the Penn State Beef/Sheep Center.
After lunch, Moser will give the presentation, “Angus Link: A Value Added Feeder Cattle Marketing Program.” Following the last presentation at 2 p.m., there will be a tour of Penn State’s Haller Research Farm.
The event, which is sponsored by the PA Beef Producers Working Group, includes a free lunch.
Registration deadline is 5 p.m. July 14. To register online, visit https://extension.psu.edu/summer-beef-field-day.For assistance in registering for the workshop, call the customer service team toll-free at 877-345-0691.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.