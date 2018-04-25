BROCKWAY — Mark D. and Jennifer R. (Dettore) Pisarcik of Brockway announce the birth of a daughter at 7:58 a.m. April 12, 2018, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Finley Quinn Pisarcik weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Mark and Cheryl Pisarcik of Brockway. Maternal grandparents are David and Barbara Dettore of DuBois.
Maternal great-grandmothers are Ann Newton of DuBois and Patricia Dettore of Blairsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.