The first ever DuBois Central Catholic Golf Class was held recently.
The event was well attended with 84 golfers competing in the four-man scramble at Beechwoods Golf Course, located in Falls Creek. Tee off was at 1:15 p.m. with dinner, catered by Palumbo’s Catering by Nish from Reynoldsville, and prizes were awarded at 5:30 p.m. Many members of the DCC staff were there to help facilitate this new fundraiser for the school, as well as students and members of the DCC Golf Team.
This was a great community activity for DuBois Central Catholic School with friends of the school, parents, teachers, administrators, and students all enjoying an opportunity to meet the fundraising goal for the school.
Gwen Auman, director of advancement and coordinator for the event, stated she was thankful to the sponsors, workers, and golfers who made the event a success. She said the school is blessed to have many individuals who believe in the mission and give constantly of their time, talents and treasures.
The foursome that took first place and won $400 was made up of Tim Tyger, Mark Burkett, Joe Sikora and Kevin Conrad. The second-place winners of $200 were Nick Suplizio, Charley Reynolds, Bernie Snyder and Rob Morgan.
Along with 18 holes to play, there were several skill contests in which the golfers could excel. The contest for “Closest to the Pin” was won by Pete Skoner. The “Longest Putt” was achieved by Charley Reynolds. Scott Auman won the prize for the “Longest Drive” while Don Bernat won the Putting Contest. All of these golfers received a $50 prize. The winners of the Skins game were Tim Tyger and Frank Adamski for $90 each.
John Helm won the 50/50 drawing, and the Dixon Shoot-out raffle winners were T.J. Sliwinski, Joan Lewis, Phil Philp, and Dave Nichols.
DCC would like to thank the many sponsors who made the event possible.
This article was written by the DCC Cardinal Chatter reporters.