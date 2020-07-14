DuBOIS — Madison Barefield is the first recipient of the Sandra Dunlap Scholarship presented by Christ Lutheran Church, DuBois.
She is a daughter of Brandy Wanson and Fred Barefield III, both of Brockway, and is a graduate of Brockway High School. She will be a sophomore majoring in meteorology and atmospheric sciences at Penn State DuBois.
“I am excited to receive the Dunlap Scholarship,” said Barefield. “Any scholarship in any amount is important because I am paying for my college education myself. Receiving this scholarship from my church family means a lot to me.”
Barefield has attended Christ Lutheran with her mother for more than three years. “I felt comfortable and welcome there,” she said about her initial contact with Christ Lutheran.
Encouraged by her grandfather, Paul Miller, a Penn State graduate, Barefield’s higher education choice was logical. The Penn State DuBois campus made it even more appealing.
“Penn State DuBois is close to home and I can save some money for the first two years,” said Barefield. “I will have all my general education courses completed before I go to the main campus in State College for two years.”
Meteorology has “fascinated” Barefield since her eighth-grade earth science class. Her goal is to be a broadcaster for a weather station.
The Sandra Dunlap Scholarship was established by the family of Sandy Dunlap (1937-2019). The purpose of this scholarship is to provide financial assistance to one student each year of any age, pursuing post-high school education or training, The scholarship is awarded for one academic year.
Consideration for this scholarship is given to all who apply and awarded by a committee, which includes a pastor, members of church council, and members of the congregation. Preference is given to eligible recipients who are confirmed members who regularly attend worship and participate in some way in the wider ministry of Christ Lutheran Church.
If no students meet the first preference in a given year, funds may be awarded to any eligible students who are active in Christ Lutheran Church family, then less active students in the church family, and subsequently to even non-members of Christ Church. Applicants must be enrolled in an institution of higher education, beyond high school level; college, university, or technical/vocational school.
Donations to the Sandra Dunlap Scholarship are ongoing. They may be sent to Christ Lutheran Church, c/o Sandra Dunlap Scholarship Fund, 875 Sunflower Drive, DuBois, Pa. 15801.