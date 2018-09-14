DuBOIS — First United Methodist Church of DuBois welcomed new pastor, John Emigh, effective July 1.
Pastor Emigh came to DuBois from the Oakland United Methodist Church in Oil City. He and his wife, Amy, have three daughters.
He was born in Bellefonte and raised in Cochranton, near Meadville. He graduated from Allegheny College in Meadville with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer sciences. Before being called into the ministry, he worked for the Department of Defense as a civilian computer programmer and instructor.
Pastor Emigh graduated from Ashland Theological Seminary in Ashland, Ohio, in 1997.
Before coming to DuBois, he served churches in Derry, Greenville and Oil City.
Pastor John was greatly influenced by his maternal grandfather who was a pastor and evangelist in the Methodist Church.
First United Methodist Church is located at 100 West Long Ave.,DuBois.
Sunday services are at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all ages is at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, visit the church website at fumcdubois.org, or call the church office at 371-5150.
