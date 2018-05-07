BROCKWAY — The Fairview Rod and Gun Club will sponsor a Fishing Rodeo on May 20 at Toby Creek, behind McDonalds in Brockway.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. Fishing starts at 11 a.m. The biggest fish will be mounted by Horner’s Wildlife Taxidermy Studio.
Kids 15 and under are welcome. Food and bait will be available.
Prizes will be awarded. For more information, contact Don at 814-265-0399.
