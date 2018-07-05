DUBUQUE, Iowa — Efren Fonseca of Dagus Mines has been named to the Dean’s List at the The University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa for the Spring Semester 2018 Academic Dean’s List.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
The University of Dubuque is a private university affiliated with Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) offering undergraduate programs in 31 areas of study; graduate programs in communication, business administration, and physician assistant studies; and theological studies. Founded in 1852, UD is home to over 2,300 students. Visit www.dbq.edu.
