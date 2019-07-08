Maxwell P. Forcey, a member of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Pennsylvania State University at University Park. His field of study will be political science.
Forcey was vice president and president of the National Honor Society, president of his Junior Class, vice president of Student Council, Senior Patrol Leader of Boy Scouts of America, Troop 9, Clearfield. He earned Eagle Scout in October of 2015.
Forcey graduated from Central with nine college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
His parents are Brant and Melissa Forcey.