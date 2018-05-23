HARRISBURG — Underscoring its commitment to ensuring student success and to its efforts to redesign the State System for the future, the Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education today selected a national leader in higher education to serve as the next chancellor.
Daniel Greenstein, who led the Postsecondary Success strategy at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the past six years and who previously was a top administrator in the University of California system, will become the State System’s fifth chancellor in September. The Gates Foundation is one of the largest philanthropic organizations in the world and one of the most generous supporters of public higher education—awarding more than $125 million in grants and contracts annually.
Board of Governors Chairwoman Cynthia D. Shapira called Greenstein’s selection “a game changer” that will move the State System to the forefront of public university systems in the United States.
“With the appointment of Dr. Greenstein as chancellor, the State System makes the strong statement that we are committed to our mission of providing accessible, affordable, quality higher education to students while serving the needs of the commonwealth, even as we redesign ourselves for the future,” Shapira said.
“Dan comes to us with an incredible level of knowledge and experience and the demonstrated temperament necessary to achieve great things. He will use all of that to help achieve excellence for our students and stakeholders, and—indeed—to write the template for 21st century public higher education in the nation.”
As director of the Gates Foundation’s Postsecondary Success strategy, Greenstein worked with other higher education leaders across the country on initiatives designed to raise educational-attainment levels and to promote economic mobility, especially among low-income and minority students.
He developed and implemented a national strategy for increasing the number of degrees awarded and for reducing the attainment gaps among majority and non-majority students at U.S. colleges and universities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.