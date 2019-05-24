On April 27, the Merakey Foster Care program in DuBois celebrated parents from its Canal Ways, Creekside, and Highpoint Centers with an appreciation luncheon at Luigi’s Villa, in celebration of National Foster Care Month, which starts in May.
Foster families from eight counties (Clearfield, Cambria, Venango, Clarion, Armstrong, Crawford, Mercer and Jefferson) were recognized for opening their hearts and their homes to children in need. Without their dedication and support, children could not receive the specialized care and safety they need.
The Merakey Foster Care program consists of two separate programs: a Therapeutic Family Care program which serves children and adolescents with behavioral and/or mental health diagnoses, and the Foster Care Plus program, which provides traditional foster care services with 24/7 staff support. The Merakey Foster Care programs serve a 17-county region which includes Somerset, Bedford, Erie, Blair, Potter, McKean, Warren, Forest, Elk and Cambria counties.
During the event, everyone participated in creating a family painting, which is displayed at the program’s main office in DuBois. During lunch, every Merakey foster family was recognized, even those who were not able to attend the event. All families received a Merakey blanket, a certificate of appreciation, and a personalized card from the staff.
To find out more about becoming a foster parent with Merakey, call (814) 371-3763, Ext. 212 or email bobbiejo.young@merakey.org.