DuBOIS — Dylan J. Foster, a member of the Class of 2020 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh. His field of study will be exploratory.
Foster is a parishioner of St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church, DuBois.
At Central, Foster was president of the National Honor Society his senior year and vice president of the National Honor Society his junior year. Foster served as a Student Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the Math Competition and Scholastic Challenge Teams, member of Mock Trial, the DCC Community Players performing in the school musicals, Footloose, Cinderella and the Senior Class Play, The Baseball Show. Foster was named valedictorian of his class. Foster was a team member of cross country and track and field.
Foster graduated from Central having earned nine college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College. He is a Dale Carnegie graduate. Foster received the Overall Academic Excellence honor plaque, CCHS-DCC Alumni Association Scholarship, and the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award
He is the son of the Cindy Foster, DuBois and the late Gary Foster.