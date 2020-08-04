WILKES-BARRE — Kara Foster of Brookville is entering Wilkes University as a member of its first-year class.
A graduate of Brookville Area Junior-Senior High School, Foster will be a business administration major. Foster is the recipient of a Dean Scholarship awarded by Wilkes. More than 500 students are entering the University as part of its first-year class. The fall 2020 semester will begin on Aug. 24 following the University’s Welcome Weekend which provides first-year students with an introduction to life at Wilkes.