Did you know that all farms that use tillage or use no-till practices to plant crops are legally required to have an Agricultural Erosion and Sediment Control Plan by the Department of Environmental Protection? County, State, and Penn State organizations are teaming up to provide a free two-day workshop on Feb. 20 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Penn State Dubois Campus, for all farmers required to have a plan.
This workshop will enable you to complete your own Agricultural Erosion & Sedimentation Control Plan for your farm using Penn State’s PAOneStop Program.
Farmers should plan to attend both days to complete plans.
Penn State Extension Staff will also be holding presentations on cover crops and weed control, and the fate of pesticides. Pesticide recertification credits are available.
Lunch will be provided and registration is free but required. Please call the Clearfield County Conservation District at 814-765-2629 by Feb. 8 to register.
Financial support for this project is provided by the Center for Dairy Excellence, Center for Beef Excellence, Pennsylvania Agricultural Ombudsman Program, Pennsylvania Association for Conservation Districts, Penn State Extension, and Clearfield, Jefferson & Elk County Conservation Districts.
