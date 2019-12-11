DuBOIS — A free blood pressure screening will be held from 2:45-4:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, located at the DuBois Community Medical Building.
This will be hosted by the Nurses of Penn Highlands DuBois; the screening takes place in conjunction with the Penn Highlands Community Pharmacy on the third Monday of each month.
When left untreated, the damage that high blood pressure does to your circulatory system is a significant contributing factor to heart attack, stroke and other health threats. But the good news is that it sometimes can be controlled with lifestyle changes good diet, exercise and not using tobacco.