CLEARFIELD — Stacey Karchner, a Family Recovery life coach through the Be A Loving Mirror (BALM) family recovery program will be teaching a free course sponsored by the Opioid Coalition for family members of Clearfield/Jefferson County who are affected by another’s substance use disorder/addiction.
BALM evolved around the fact that those with substance use disorder are human beings and deserving of love just as any other person is. At the core of BALM is loving kindness. As a family member it’s important to be a model of recovery, regain peace and calm, believe that the loved one can get well, and learn only to contribute to recovery.
The family role is crucial and can often turn the tide. Research shows when the family gets well the loved one has a much better chance at getting and staying well. The brains of those with SUD/addiction are hijacked by a drug (believing it is needed to survive) and in turn the families brains are hijacked and addicted to the loved one, obsessed with trying to control or fix, and obsessed with the outcome. The family needs just as much if not more recovery than the loved one.
Because of the profound effect the BALM had on Karchner’s journey she took intense training to become a BALM Family Recovery Life Coach and help other families get to the BALM sooner than she got to it. She calls the BALM Alanon on steroids. The course Karchner will be teaching is a component of the BALM program consisting of 12 lessons.
Lessons include topics such as The Crucial Role the Family Plays, Leverage and Boundaries, Stages of Change, Motivational Interviewing, Enabling vs Helping, Responding vs. Reacting, Self-Care, Mindfulness, Getting Support, Brief Interventions and more.
Karchner has been a Family Recovery Life coach for 4 1/2 years and has been teaching the course for 3 1/2 years in multiple counties with success and states that through the course she sees family members find a new perspective and learn new ways of being, acting and speaking without anger and judgement, becoming the chief supporter rather than the obstacle.
The course will be held at the new Recovery Center at CenClear, 64 Industrial Park in Clearfield from 5:45-8:15 p.m. once a week for eight weeks. For every one person that abuses drugs, four to 10 others can be impacted. As long as there is life, there is hope, Karchner said.
To find out more information or enroll, please call Karchner at 814-360-7590 or email her at skarchner9@gmail.com.