DuBOIS — The first free Downtown DuBois Inc. Farm to Table Class is being held Saturday, July 3, at 10:30 a.m. in conjunction with the DuBois Area Farmer’s Market which is hosted by Downtown DuBois Inc. and sponsored by O’Bryon Family Medicine and O’Bryon Eye Associates. It will be the first class of several over the summer.
The class is taught by Ann Curtis, MS, RDN, CDE, of DuBois, a registered dietitian.
It will be held in the hall of Bethany Evangelical Covenant Church, 26 E. Long Ave., across the street from where the farmer’s market is being held.
The purpose of this class is to teach about cooking local produce and providing those in attendance with at least one new recipe that is easy and quick to make. There will be a cooking demonstration and information about the food’s nutritional value. This week’s class will feature a green bean recipe.
For more information, call the Downtown DuBois Inc. office at 375-4769. The DuBois Area Farmer’s Market is held weekly on Saturday mornings in the Pershing Lot.