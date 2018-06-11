Clearfield County Area on Agency on Aging Inc. and TruCare Internal Medicine & Infectious Disease will sponsor free HEP C Screenings for persons 55 and older at the following Centers for Active Living;
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 955 Market Street, Mahaffey June 12, 2018 from 11:00am-1:00 pm Phone 814-277-4544.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Drive, Kylertown, PA June 19, 2018 from 11:00-1:00pm. Phone 814-345-6338
Although there are many ways for a person to get HEP C, there are certain factors that can put people at a higher risk, including:
- Being born between 1945 and 1965
- Being born with a mother with HEP C
- Shared razor or toothbrush
- Healthcare/public safety workers and members of the military exposed to blood or dirty needles
- Tattoos or body piercing (due to contaminated equipment)
- Having an organ transplant before 1992
- Having a blood transfusion before 1992
- Injecting illegal drugs-even if it was years ago
- Having HIV or AIDS
- Being exposed to blood from someone with HEP C
- Having a history of long term-kidney dialysis
Because Hep C is a slow progressing disease and often shows no symptoms, many of those with the disease don’t know they have it and are unaware that Hep C is curable. GET TESTED NOW.
Programs and services of the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Mature Resources Foundation, and local and client contributions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.