CLEARFIELD — Did you know that all farms generating/using manure must have a manure management plan? The Clearfield County Conservation District can help you learn the regulations and write your plan. Two workshops will be held on March 16 and April 13 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.
Topics covered by the workshop will include the revised Manure Management Manual, Chapter 102 (Erosion and Sediment Control) updates, and using PAOneStop for your Manure Management Plan. Attendees will receive a copy of the updated Manure Management Manual. One-on-one assistance will be available in order for attendees to leave the workshop with a completed Manure Management Plan for their farm.
A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. Registration for this event is free but required by Thursday March 14, and Thursday April 11 respectively.
Please contact the Clearfield County Conservation District at (814)-765-2629 to register by phone or email clfdccd@atlanticbbn.net with your name, address, and number of people attending.
Financial support for this project is provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection through the Chesapeake Bay Implementation Grant and the Clean Water Fund.
