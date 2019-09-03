On Thursday, Oct. 17, the Free Medical Clinic of DuBois will host its annual fashion show at the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake featuring fashions from Guzzo’s & Co. in DuBois and Tie the Knot in Curwensville. All proceeds from the fashion show go directly to patient care, supporting the Free Clinic’s mission to provide medical care and pharmaceutical services to uninsured or underinsured residents of the Tri-County Area.
Cocktail hour with heavy hors d’oeuvres begins at 5:00 p.m., with models hitting the runway at 6:15 p.m. General admission tickets are $40. A $75 VIP-level ticket entitles guests to a complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival and a new personal headshot photo by photographer Joelle Watt (discounted from $125 to $35 for this night only). Guests will also have the chance to participate in a 50/50 drawing and basket raffle giveaway.
For the first time ever, WTAJ TV News reporter Allison Gens will emcee the fashion show. Tie the Knot’s participation is another addition the program, as they introduce a formal wear segment to the evening. “We’ve realized that fall is the time of year when many of our fashion show supporters are shopping for holiday wear—in particular, gowns for the Penn Highlands charity ball,” says Free Clinic fundraising chair Kristine Gasbarre. “We hope they’ll have fun previewing Tie the Knot’s winter collection.” Guzzo’s & Co. will also host a trunk show segment of the evening for guests to shop on-site.
Following a sold-out event the past two years, Gasbarre explains why the Free Clinic fashion show is such a beloved ladies’ night in our region. “A great outfit makes you feel good, and so does taking care of our health. As we continue to expand the Free Clinic’s services into preventive care, the fashion show helps us all remember that everyone in our community deserves to feel their best. We appreciate the sponsors and guests of the fashion show because they help the Free Clinic facilitate that for our patients every day.”
Tickets to the fashion show are available at Guzzo’s & Co., Tie the Knot, and at the Free Medical Clinic’s office and online on the Clinic’s Facebook page. Contact the Free Clinic at 372-2200 with questions.
The Free Medical Clinic is accepting new patients and open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call for specific screening hours.
The Free Medical Clinic on West Long Avenue in DuBois provides free medical and pharmaceutical care for uninsured and underinsured residents of Clearfield, Elk, and Jefferson counties, using volunteer professional and non-professional staff. Services include adult care, pre-diabetes prevention program, chronic disease management program, healthcare navigation, insurance navigation, and a physician referral network.