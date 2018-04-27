DuBOIS – On Sunday, May 20, the Free Medical Clinic of DuBois will host its sixth annual golf outing at the Treasure Lake Silver Course. All proceeds from the outing go directly to patient care, supporting the Free Clinic’s mission to provide medical care and pharmaceutical services to uninsured or underinsured residents of the Tri-County Area.
Registration and a light lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. with tee-off at 1 p.m. Teams are four-person scrambles with an entry fee of $300 per team, which includes greens fees, cart, catered dinner and prizes.
Free Clinic Executive Director Dominic Varacallo explained how much the community’s participation matters for these fundraising events.
“The Clinic provides over one million dollars worth of services to our community on an annual basis,” Varacallo said. “Our ability to serve the patients who need us in an urgent moment in their lives would not be possible without the support and involvement we receive from the leaders and members of this community in events like our golf outing. A fun day on the golf course helps us accomplish a lot of important work.”
Baskets for the Chinese auction and hole sponsors are also welcome. If you would like to participate in the golf outing, contact the Clinic at 372-2200. The Free Clinic is accepting new patients and open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call for specific screening hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.