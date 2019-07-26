CLEARFIELD — Real Relationships, a free relationship education program of Children’s Aid Society, will hold a free relationship workshop for engaged or committed couples Aug. 24 at Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake.
Participants will learn about communication danger signs and positive communication skills, stress management techniques, skills for handling conflict, and building teamwork in a relationship, and more. The workshop includes free catered meals and $100 in Sheetz cards. The program also offers half off the cost of the marriage license. Real Relationships isn’t counseling or therapy – it is fun, free, valuable relationship education.
Couples don’t have to be having issues to enroll in the program and they are never asked to share any personal information. The workshop is designed to be fun, educational, and interactive. Both are a blend of instruction, group, and couple activities.
This project is funded by a federal grant through the United States Dept. of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families. Funding for the program was provided because the importance of successful relationships was realized.
For more information or to enroll, contact 765-2686 x240 or realrelationships@childaid.org.