ST. MARYS — There will be a free seminar offered by Americans For Prosperity from 5-9 p.m. Friday at the Best Western in St. Marys. The seminar continues from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the same location.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided at no charge.
The seminar will feature Level 1 of the Grassroots Leadership program which teaches people to communicate effectively and how to identify their audience.
To reserve a spot, contact Zig at 814-320-1448 or Sally Geyer at 814-834-3551. Space is limited. If traveling 20 or more miles, request a room for the night which will be provided at no charge.