DuBOIS — There will be a free skin cancer screening from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at DuBois Dermatology and Cosmetics, Beaver Drive, DuBois.
May is melanoma/skin cancer detection and prevention month, and the free screenings are a part of the national SPOTme program. Dr. Lisa Fairman Pfingstler and Dr. Ryan Andrulonis will be performing a rapid skin cancer body check.
Melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer, is characterized by the uncontrolled growth of pigment-producing cells. Melanoma may appear on the skin suddenly without warning but also can develop on an existing mole. The overall incidence of melanoma continues to rise over the years.
Anyone who is interested in a free screening is asked to call the office at 814-371-7546 to schedule an appointment. Also, to encourage patients to protect their skin, anyone who purchases sunscreen at the DuBois Dermatology and Cosmetics office in DuBois during the month of May will receive a free sun hat.
More information is available at: http://www.duboisdermatologyandcosmetics.com/ and https://www.aad.org/members/volunteer/skin-cancer-screening-program.
