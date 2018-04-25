DuBOIS — Local musician and recent graduate of Clarion University, Andrew Skubisz, will be performing his new album at the Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Prior to the performance there will be a free songwriting workshop starting at 5 p.m. All are welcome to come enjoy refreshments during the reception at 6 p.m. before the performance starts.
Skubisz’s debut studio album “Grow” was self-financed and self-produced. The album’s 10 original songs are soaked with acoustic guitars and passion, complimented by an eclectic range of instruments from electric guitars to subtle synthesizers to banjo to accordion, many played by Skubisz himself. The album is focused on a young man’s search for identity through a variety of relationships and interactions with others.
Skubisz is a central Pennsylvania-based musician whose genre is self-defined as “acoustic bubblegum swamp.” With his 12-string acoustic guitar in hand, Skubisz can excite a room with his energetic, passionate stage presence and the accessible melodies of his original songwriting. A dynamic musician, his voice ranges from an airy whisper to a gritty growl, while his playing ranges from delicate picking to percussive, rhythmic strumming.
Skubisz has performed his original songs at various coffee shops, art festivals, and community events throughout central and western Pennsylvania since 2013. In 2016 and 2017, he participated in the prestigious Chautauqua Writers’ Festival (NY) in which he workshopped his songs with other professional songwriters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.