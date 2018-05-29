DuBOIS — DuBois Village Personal Care Community is hosting its third annual Summer Concert Series, starting with the first concert on Sunday, June 17, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. It will feature Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band.
It is free admission and open to the public. DuBois Village is located at 282 South 8th St., DuBois, behind DuBois Nursing Home. For more information, call 814-375-5483.
