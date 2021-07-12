ST. MARYS — The Michelle A. Campbell Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund, administered by the Elk County Community Foundation, recently awarded $2,200 to Taylor Freeburg, a 2018 graduate of St. Marys Area High School graduate who is attending Edinboro University of Pennsylvania for a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing.
Michelle Campbell, the number one student in her nursing class, was dedicated to helping others and learning to be the best nurse she could be.
Campbell’s family established this scholarship in her memory in 2002, one of the first scholarships the foundation established. Each year the family enjoys meeting the recipient of the award and learning about their passion for nursing.
The ECCF board extends its gratitude to the Campbell family, who have seen a need to support the youth of today, while honoring the memory of the loved one.
Contact 814-834-2125 or visit www.elkcountyfoundation.org with questions or to learn about establishing a scholarship fund.