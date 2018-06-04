CLEARFIELD — The Friends of the Area Agency on Aging Auxiliary of Clearfield County will hold its annual meeting for fiscal year 2017-2018 on Thursday, June 14, at 2 p.m. at the Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 South Second St., Clearfield. The public is invited to attend.
A summary of services, membership, and finances will be presented. For more information, call 765-2696 or visit the website at www.ccaaa.net.
