CLEARFIELD — The Friends of the Area Agency on Aging recently kicked off its 23rd annual membership drive. The Auxiliary was formed in July of 1995 for the purpose of promoting and supporting programs and services of the CCAAA and its charitable foundation, Mature Resources Foundation.
In 2017-2018, 959 people joined the Auxiliary. The goal for this year is 975 members. Membership dues are $8.00 per person and $12.00 per couple. As a member, you will receive the bi-monthly “Lifespan” newsletter, periodic updates on Auxiliary and Agency activities, and a discount card for merchants throughout Clearfield County.
Last year, 65 businesses offered discounts, and we hope to maintain that number for 2018-2019. All offers will be good until June 30, 2019. Just show your card at the time of purchase, and you will receive the mentioned discount!
Funds raised through the Auxiliary’s membership campaign and the Anne S. Thacik Charity Auction are used for projects to benefit the community through services such as the Meals on Wheels program. Last year, thanks to your efforts, the CCAAA was able to update and modernize one of their housing properties making it perfect for a senior wanting to downsize.
To join the 2018-2019 Auxiliary and help the agency reach its goal, contact the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. at 814-765-2696 or 800-225-8571.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions, and fundraisers such as this.
