KANE — Friends of Twin Lakes ANF announces that the “Light up the Lake” fundraiser will take place on Sept. 4, starting at dusk, at the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
There will also be an open mic night from 6-10 p.m. that same day.
Twin Lakes Recreation Area is located 8 miles southeast of Kane. Take State Route 321 from Kane; turn right on Forest Road 191. Twin Lakes is open for everyone to enjoy camping, picnicking, fishing, hiking, etc.
Friends of Twin Lakes ANF is a nonprofit organization aimed at assisting Twin Lakes Recreation Area in the Allegheny National Forest in Pennsylvania.