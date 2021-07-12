Friends of Twin Lakes ANF continues to work tirelessly to provide a beautiful, well kept recreation area for public use.
Along with all of the hard work that goes into keeping the area maintained, everyone needs a little down time. Come unwind and relax on the following dates and enjoy all Twin Lakes Recreation Area has to offer. There is no cost for the events.
On July 17, Ian (Unwired) will be playing from 3-6 p.m. and Simple Jack will follow from 6-10 p.m. On July 31, there will be an Open Mic Night from 6-10 p.m. The public is invited to come and show their talent. The highlight on Aug. 6 will be Summer of George playing from 6-10 .pm. Rounding out the summer events will be another Open Mic Night on August 21st from 6-10 p.m.
The popular Family Fun Weekend will be held September 3-5. A schedule of events will be released on their Facebook page as soon as it is finalized. Please continue to check there for updates. Past events have included glow wiffle ball, a nature hike, scavenger hunt, cornhole tournament, etc. The “Light up the Lake” fundraiser will take place on Sept. 4 starting at dusk and there will be an Open Mic Night from 6-10 p.m. the same day.
Twin Lakes is open for everyone to enjoy camping, picnicking, fishing, hiking, etc. Take some time to stop out and appreciate this beautiful recreation area.