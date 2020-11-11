Friendship Hose Company #1 of Falls Creek is proud to announce its 5th annual Indoor Bear Check Station. During the 4 Day Bear Check Station, they raise money for the fire department by selling food and raffle tickets.
Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (noon) Chicken BBQ Day
Monday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People of all ages attend this event. Some people attend everyday, others multiple times each day. Little kids come with parents and grandparents. This is truly a family event. There will be a bear viewing area, educational materials, free door prize daily, raffle prizes and more.
This event served hunters in 10 counties last year. Last year hundreds of people attended each day. The fire department is hoping to see more visitors as the Bear Check Station grows.