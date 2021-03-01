PUNXSUTAWNEY — Members of the First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney and the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Elk counties hosted a Valentine’s Day party for the children of Beyer Avenue Terrace (Jefferson County Housing Authority) on Feb. 10. The party was held at the Community Room located at Beyer Avenue Terrace.
Miss Connie from the Child Evangelism Foundation spoke with the children about love and provided them with a history lesson regarding St. Valentine. The evening was filled with fellowship, educational activities, and pizza! Each child received a Valentine’s day bag with items in it to take home with them courtesy of the members of the First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney and the CEF of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Elk Counties. Approximately 13 children attended.
Deb Shook, deputy director of Jefferson County Housing Authority, said, “JCHA is incredibly blessed that FUM Church and the Child Evangelism Foundation is so willing to provide programming for our Beyer Avenue kiddos and we certainly appreciate their efforts.”