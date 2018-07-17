PUNXSUTAWNEY — Susan K. Fusco is the new executive director of Community Action Inc. serving Clarion and Jefferson County, effective July 1. The non-profit organization designed to promote self-sufficiency serves both Clarion and Jefferson counties and provides limited services also in Clearfield and Indiana counties.
Fusco has spent nearly 31 years with Community Action learning the needs of the community and resources available to disadvantaged families. She is known for advocating for those with no other resources and involving other community groups and organizations when more than a little help is needed.
“The biggest change (in) social services I have seen over the years is more working families struggling to afford necessities, as well as the increase in devastating consequences families are experiencing due to drug use,” Fusco said.
Fusco worked with retiring Executive Director Robert Cardamone throughout her career.
Cardamone joined Community Action as a grant writer in 1975 and served as executive director for more than 30 years. He will continue to work in a part-time capacity at least through Dec. 31 to manage Community Action’s statewide software contract with DCED, help with the transition, and complete special projects.
Cardamone’s major accomplishments include creating family and community solutions, remaining transparent, credible, and relevant to residents and community leaders.
“Community Action has and will always be in my blood and I know God, still has plans for me as he leads me in a new direction,” Cardamone said. “I’ll continue to serve on appointed boards, and maybe a few new boards.”
The former executive director said Fusco is fully committed to the mission and vision of Community Action and solving local problems and achieving outcomes.
“Long-term, Community Action will focus more effort (on) educating youth about vocational training and living wage jobs available in the community,” said Fusco. “We’re also going to remain flexible to the ever-changing needs of our community and local families.”
Fusco began her social services career at Community Action, Inc. in 1987 as a part-time intake worker. She was promoted to Case Manager in 1990 and through the years advanced to Weatherization Project Assistant, Project Director, and eventually to Community Services Director in 2002, overseeing the direct services provided throughout the two-county area. She was promoted to Deputy Director in December 2016.
Sue and husband, Tom, Jr., are life-long residents of the Punxsutawney area. The Fuscos’ participate in many local activities and enjoy helping others. Tom works for the local housing authority and their two children also work locally and volunteer for the fire company.
Cardamone is also a retired Army Colonel serving in various responsible positions including Group Commander and Chief of Staff, a Resident graduate of U.S Army War College, a former IUP Information Systems Instructor, and a graduate of IUP with a Master’s Degree in Educational Psychology. He serves on many Regional Board of Directors and is the President of the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce.
Fusco looks forward to her new role with CAI and continuing to help those who take responsibility and are willing to help themselves.
Anyone wishing to volunteer, make a donation, or learn more about Community Action, Inc. go to www.jccap.org or contact Sue at 814-938-3302, ext. 219.
