BROCKWAY — Brockway native and 17-year-old Ellen Gankosky walked away with more than $7,000 in cash awards during the exhibition reception and ceremony of the MCG Invitational in Pittsburgh on May 1. MCG (Manchester Craftsman Guild) Youth & Arts is a nationally recognized and acclaimed year-round program, with a mission to educate, inspire and support positive change among Pittsburgh youth by engaging students in learning through visual arts.
The MCG Invitational is a juried art exhibition where talented students from the Pittsburgh area and National Centers for Arts and Technology compete for accolades and awards. The MCGI highlights talent, rewards achievement, and encourages hope through creativity. MCG Invitational seeks to recognize excellence and commend achieved by youth and rewards students with more than $300,000 in cash, prizes, workshops, and scholarships. There were more than 500 submissions submitted and all four entries of Gankosky’s were accepted.
Over the course of the past four years, Gankosky has been dedicated to learning and developing her artistic skills at Brockway Center for Arts and Technology, a sister-center to MCG. Here, Gankosky has delved into all three studios – ceramics, metals, and painting. In March 2019, Gankosky exhibited her artwork to the Brockway community in her very own solo show, Moments.
“It’s really something what Ellen has accomplished through her artwork at such a young age. I know her talent and commitment to her craft will take her far,” BCAT Youth and Arts Coordinator Liana Agnew said.
The night of the MCGI ceremony, Gankosky was awarded the Anthony’s Art Foundation Award for $375, the Huffman Ceramics Award in Decorative Functional Ceramics for $50, the Eleanor Friedberg Media Award Ceramics & Sculpture, first place for $350, and was presented with the Eleanor Friedberg Scholarship, first place for $6,300, to conclude the evening.
“Ellen has been extremely dedicated to her art in all three studios with us at BCAT. She’s worked so hard, and these awards are well deserved,” said BCAT Ceramics Teaching Artist Hannah Scrima.
In the fall, Gankosky plans to attend BC3 in Brockway.
Gankosky said, “The MCG awards ceremony was the most amazing event of my high school career. I cannot imagine a future without some form of art. I am very excited for the road ahead and what the future holds.”